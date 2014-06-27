People walk among donated clothes at a former concert hall converted into a center for collecting humanitarian aid for refugees in Donetsk June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

GENEVA Some 16,400 people fled their homes in eastern Ukraine in the past week, many citing a deteriorating situation and fears of abduction, bringing the number of displaced within the country to 54,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

"We are seeing a sharp rise in (internal) displacement in Ukraine," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing.

Another 110,000 people have left Ukraine for Russia so far this year, only 9,500 of whom have sought refugee status, while 700 others have gone to Poland, Belarus, the Czech Republic and Romania, she said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)