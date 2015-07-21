* Low-level fighting in east Ukraine despite ceasefire
* Donetsk residents struggle to lead a normal life
* Putin may favour "frozen conflict"
By Maria Tsvetkova
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 21Natalya Brazhnikova
goes to sell bread each day at a badly charred market on the
outskirts of Donetsk in east Ukraine despite the risk of
shelling and gunfire.
Since her husband lost his job when the local coalmine
closed because of fighting between government forces and
pro-Russian separatists, their family has depended on the money
she makes to survive.
Many other residents of the Oktyabrsky district on the
northwestern edge of separatist-held Donetsk have fled. Those
who remain face a struggle to survive even though a ceasefire
was agreed in east Ukraine in February.
Brazhnikova, who is in her 40s, counts herself lucky that
her stand near a bus stop was not destroyed when the market was
hit by shelling and caught fire.
"Windows were shattered - here are the bullet holes ... But
it's good that they managed to put the fire out. It almost
reached us here," she said from behind the counter.
"People have got used to shopping where the bus stops. It's
convenient."
The journey on a Soviet-era bus brings passengers from
central Donetsk to the market. Next to it lies the rubble of
buildings hit by shells. Other buildings and roads are
pock-marked by bullets or shells, and the bus stop has been
damaged.
People in Donetsk, an industrial city of more than 1 million
in peace time, are trying to make the most of the five-month-old
ceasefire, a breathing space in a 15-month-old conflict that has
killed more than 6,500 people.
But even when sitting in parks, going to the cinema,
drinking coffee in cafes or strolling along the Kalmius River
they are always mindful of where the nearest bomb shelter is in
case they need to take cover.
There are daily casualties across east Ukraine and shells
hit central Donetsk on Saturday for the first time since the
truce was agreed. One civilian was killed.
Kiev last Wednesday reported that eight government soldiers
had been killed in the previous 24 hours, one of the highest
tolls in months over such a short period.
"FROZEN CONFLICT"
With Russia and the rebels accusing Ukraine's leaders of not
implementing all the terms of the ceasefire agreement, and Kiev
and the West blaming the truce's fragility on Moscow and the
rebels, it is an uneasy peace. Diplomacy involving France and
Germany has failed to have much impact.
Steps yet to be fully implemented under the 13-point
agreement reached in the Belarussian capital of Minsk include
withdrawals of heavy weapons and moves to give the rebel-held
eastern regions more autonomy.
President Vladimir Putin seems content, at least for now, to
let the conflict remain "frozen' at a low level of fighting,
despite Western economic sanctions imposed on Russia over its
role in the crisis.
The Crimea peninsula has been seized back from Ukraine, the
prospects of largely Russian-speaking east Ukraine also joining
Russia have decreased and Ukraine's drive to join Europe's
mainstream - and pulling further out of Moscow's orbit - is more
complicated while the conflict continues.
Although Moscow denies providing the rebels with troops or
weapons, it has sufficient influence with the rebels to cause
further problems for Kiev's leaders and the West almost at will.
Backing down over the conflict would be politically risky for
Putin, who has used it to whip up support in Russia.
For the people of east Ukraine, months or years of
uncertainty may lie ahead.
LIVING IN DEPRIVATION
In Oktyabrsky, the shooting and shelling usually resumes a
few hours before sunset and during through the night.
"We've already got used to the machineguns. We're not afraid
of them. They shoot and that's okay. But when this starts...,"
said former choreographer Yelena Degtyarenko, pointing at a
crater at her backyard, hit by a shell last week.
The 44-year-old woman burst into tears as she described
hiding from artillery fire in the cellar with her husband, two
dogs and two kittens.
"No one knows when this will end," said her 62-year-old
neighbour Galina Kryukova, showing the charred remains of her
home.
"I'm homeless now. What did I live for? What did I work for?
We spent six years building it and managed to live in it for
just five."
The only resident of three nine-storey apartment buildings
built for miners several decades ago is a 75-year-old man called
Mikhail. Some of the windows have no glass panes, some of the
walls are scorched and pockmarked by holes, and the water,
electricity and gas were cut off several months ago when the
buildings were caught in the crossfire.
Mikhail, who declined to give his full name, said some of
his neighbours return in the mornings to check whether their
apartments are still standing and then quickly go away.
"Our house has already died. No one would stay here for the
winter. Everything has been smashed. The boiler doesn't work. As
long as they are shooting, the electricians won't come here to
fix the electricity," he said.
