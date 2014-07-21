DONETSK, Ukraine, July 21 Loud explosions were heard in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Donetsk is at the heart of a rebel uprising against rule by Kiev and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has vowed to retake the city as part of what Kiev calls its "anti-terrorist operation" against the separatists.

