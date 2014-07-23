* Ukraine says two fighters shot down in east
* Kiev says rebels pull back from Donetsk outskirts
* Rebels confirm one plane shot down
(Adds Pentagon can not independently confirm downing)
By Natalia Zinets and Gabriela Baczynska
KIEV, July 23 Kiev said two of its fighter jets
were shot down over the rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine
on Wednesday, and the missiles that brought them down might have
been fired from Russia.
A spokesman for Ukraine's military operations said the
planes were shot down near Savur Mogila, not far from where a
Malaysian airliner was brought down last week, killing all 298
passengers on board.
Ukraine's Security Council said the military jets were hit
at the altitude of 5,200 metres by missiles that, according to
preliminary information, were launched from Russia.
"They were shot down very professionally. The terrorists do
not have such professionals," said Andriy Lysenko, the council's
spokesman, referring to pro-Russian rebels fighting the
government forces in eastern Ukraine.
The rebels said they shot down the plane themselves.
In Washington, the Pentagon it was aware of news reports of
two Ukrainian SU-25 "Frogfoot" ground attack aircraft being shot
down, but it could not immediately confirm the incident
independently.
"We're continuing to work with the Ukrainians and thorough
our own channels to determine the exact circumstances
surrounding that incident," Army Colonel Steve Warren, a
Pentagon spokesman, told reporters.
Fierce fighting raged on Wednesday near the rebels' two main
centres in Donetsk and nearby Luhansk, where they have been
pushed back in recent days by Ukrainian government forces, who
have regained control of villages and suburbs around the cities.
A train from Luhansk brought many people fleeing the
violence to Kiev early on Wednesday afternoon.
"It's impossible to live there right now. Fights are going
on, apartment buildings are being destroyed, people are being
killed," said Galina Berezina, an elderly resident of Luhansk.
"Why else do you think I'd flee my own home at my age?"
Kiev said the separatists were leaving their positions on
the outskirts of Donetsk on Wednesday and retreating towards the
city centre.
Residents said the rebels, who rose up in April to demand
independence from Kiev in the mainly Russian-speaking east, had
dug trenches in downtown Donetsk outside the main university,
where they have been living in student dormitories.
"In Donetsk, rebels abandoned their positions en masse and
went towards the central part of the city," according to a
statement from the headquarters of what Kiev calls its
"anti-terrorist operation".
"It cannot be ruled out that the appearance of such
movements could suggest the spread of panic and attempts to
leave the place of warfare."
Residents said they had heard shelling during the night and
a shell struck a chemical plant in the city, causing a fire.
Rebels said two journalists had been missing in Donetsk
since late on Tuesday. The separatist military commander, Igor
Strelkov, a Muscovite, issued an order banning media from
operating in combat areas.
Local health officials said 432 people had been killed and
1,015 wounded since hostilities began in the Donetsk region. The
uprising started when a Ukrainian president sympathetic to
Moscow was forced out of office and Russia then annexed the
Crimea region.
Both Kiev and the West accuse Russia of supporting the
separatist rebellion, including by providing fighters, arms and
financing. Moscow denies the charges.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper and David Alexander.;
Editing by Timothy Heritage, Larry King and Cynthia Osterman)