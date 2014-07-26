DONETSK, Ukraine, July 26 Shelling and
explosions were heard around the rebel-held Ukrainian city of
Donetsk on Saturday, and many shops were shuttered as Ukrainian
forces pressed their military campaign against pro-Russian
separatists.
Ukraine's army has forced the rebels back towards their two
main strongholds of Donetsk and the city of Luhansk, where the
separatists have boosted their defences, and fighting has raged
since a Malaysian airliner was downed last week.
"Last night was terrible. I was woken up at 3 a.m. by the
explosions. The walls shook, the windows shook," said Marina,
who lives in a southern part of the city.
"There was shooting all over the city. And it still goes on.
Maybe it's a little quieter now, but it's all around."
Local officials said some buildings had been damaged, one by
fire, and one woman was wounded.
Wearing military camouflage, Ukraine's President Petro
Poroshenko inspected a National Guard base on Saturday and a
spokesman for the country's Security Council repeated that
Russia was amassing troops nearby Ukraine's border.
