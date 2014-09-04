DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 4 New shelling of the
rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine killed at least
one woman and blew huge holes in residential buildings, a day
before talks between Kiev and the separatists on a possible
ceasefire.
A Reuters correspondent saw pools of blood in debris from
damaged apartment blocks in the northern part of the city. At
least five buildings had been hit, including a church, and their
windows had been blown out. Walls had been strafed by shrapnel.
Local residents covered a dead women, who was dressed in a
bright pink shirt, with a piece of metal. Observers from the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe rights and
security group were surveying the scene.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska,; Writing by Alissa de
Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)