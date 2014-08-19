DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 19 Intense shooting erupted on Tuesday in the centre of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, the stronghold of pro-Moscow separatist rebels, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The Reuters reporter said 5-6 rebel gunmen were hiding behind the cars in a parking lot of a shopping mall, running and firing at another group of people.

Earlier in the day, artillery fire was heard on the outskirts of Donetsk and residents said it was the first time there had been shelling in the area. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Christian Lowe)