DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 19 Intense shooting
erupted on Tuesday in the centre of the Ukrainian city of
Donetsk, the stronghold of pro-Moscow separatist rebels, a
Reuters reporter at the scene said.
The Reuters reporter said 5-6 rebel gunmen were hiding
behind the cars in a parking lot of a shopping mall, running and
firing at another group of people.
Earlier in the day, artillery fire was heard on the
outskirts of Donetsk and residents said it was the first time
there had been shelling in the area.
