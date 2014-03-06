FRANKFURT, March 6 European Commission President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday that from a purely financial
standpoint the crisis in Ukraine should not have much impact on
the euro zone.
But he added that there was potential for far greater
instability spreading from the nearby region if the situation
escalates.
"If we look (at the situation in Ukraine) from a purely
technocratic viewpoint and we look at the amount of trade in
goods, services, and financial services and ... capital flows,
we have to say that the interconnections are not as important as
to suggest a strong contagion from that region," Draghi told a
news conference.
"However, let me also add that this would be a limited way
to look at the situation because the geopolitical risks in the
area could quickly become substantial and generate developments
that are unforeseeable and potentially of great consequence."
Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia on Thursday and its
Moscow-backed government set a referendum within 10 days on the
decision in a dramatic escalation of the crisis over the
Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula.