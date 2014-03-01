MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's Lower House of Parliament, the Duma, has asked President Vladimir Putin to take measures to stabilise the situation in Ukraine's Crimea, the news agency Interfax cited the speaker of the Duma as saying.

"The Duma Council adopted an appeal to the president of Russia, in which parliamentarians are calling on the president to take measures to stabilise the situation in Crimea and use all available means to protect the people of Crimea from tyranny and violence," Interfax cited Sergei Naryshkin as saying.