MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's Lower House of
Parliament, the Duma, has asked President Vladimir Putin to take
measures to stabilise the situation in Ukraine's Crimea, the
news agency Interfax cited the speaker of the Duma as saying.
"The Duma Council adopted an appeal to the president of
Russia, in which parliamentarians are calling on the president
to take measures to stabilise the situation in Crimea and use
all available means to protect the people of Crimea from tyranny
and violence," Interfax cited Sergei Naryshkin as saying.