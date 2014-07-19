KIEV, July 19 Dutch Foreign Minister Frans
Timmermans said on Saturday the Netherlands was "angry, furious"
by news that bodies were being dragged around the site where a
Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine.
At a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,
Timmermans said: "We are already shocked by the news we got
today of bodies being dragged around, of the site not being
treated properly ... People are angry, furious."
He told Poroshenko the Netherlands wanted to know who was
responsible for shooting down the airliner on Thursday. "Once we
have the proof, we will not stop before the people are brought
to justice. Not just the people who pulled the trigger but also
those who made it possible. I think the international community
needs to step up its efforts in this respect."
Most of the people who died in the aircraft, which took off
from the Netherlands' Schiphol airport, were Dutch.
