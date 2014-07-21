AMSTERDAM, July 21 Dutch prosecutors have opened
an investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight
MH-17, in which all 298 passengers died, on suspicion of murder,
war crimes and intentionally downing an airliner, a spokesman
said on Monday.
Based on the Law on International Crimes, the Netherlands
can prosecute any individual who committed a war crime against a
Dutch citizen. As part of the investigation, a Dutch public
prosecutor is conducting an investigation in Ukraine, a
spokesman said.
