AMSTERDAM, July 25 The Dutch prime minister,
seen as having a key role to play in shaping the European
Union's response to the downing of a Malaysian airliner last
week, said Russia could avert EU sanctions if it stopped arming
pro-Moscow rebels in Ukraine.
"All indications are that Russia is continuing to arm the
separatists," he told a parliamentary committee on Friday.
"There's an easy way out for Russia: to distance themselves from
the separatists, and stop arming them."
He said the Netherlands would support sanctions if Russia
did not do so, and also if it were proven that Russia had been
behind the downing of the airliner, in which 298 people,
including 194 Dutch, lost their lives.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Larry King)