FRANKFURT, July 18 The European Aviation Safety
Agency (EASA) urged airlines on Friday to avoid flying over
eastern Ukraine following the downing of a Malaysia Airlines
flight in the region.
EASA said in a statement its safety notice affected the
Simferopol and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.
"The Agency draws the aviation community's attention to the
possible existence of serious risks to the safety of
international civil flights and the consequent airspace
restrictions implemented," it said.
The move comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration issued an order on Thursday night prohibiting
American aircraft from flying over eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)