DONETSK, Ukraine, July 29 Artillery fire hit
central Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least
one person in the rebel-held city as government forces pressed
their military campaign against pro-Russian separatists.
A Reuters witness saw the body of a dead man lying in
rubble behind a badly damaged 10-storey residential building
close to the city centre after the shelling.
The Ukrainian forces have been steadily advancing after
driving the rebels out of other towns and back into their two
main strongholds, the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage)