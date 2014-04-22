* Ukraine president calls for new crackdown in east
* Follows discovery of party ally's tortured body
* Past operation was limited but could hamper peace efforts
* International mediators make slow progress after Geneva
(Adds Interior Ministry statement)
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Alissa de Carbonnel
SLAVIANSK/DONETSK, Ukraine, April 22 Ukraine's
acting president accused Russia of aiding "terrorists" who
killed a politician from his own party, urging a crackdown in
the east on Tuesday that could hamper international efforts to
defuse the crisis.
As Vice President Joe Biden flew home from a brief visit to
demonstrate solidarity with Kiev's new leaders against Moscow,
Oleksander Turchinov called on security forces to relaunch an
operation against pro-Russian separatists that was suspended
after a deal with Moscow last week on disarming militants.
In fact, Ukraine's poorly resourced forces had previously
shown little sign of taking on the gunmen who started occupying
towns and public buildings two weeks ago. Turchinov's call may
not lead to much more action. But it may fuel recriminations
between Moscow and Kiev about who is failing to honour the deal.
Describing marks of "brutal torture" on the body of
kidnapped Batkivshchyna party politician Volodymyr Rybak when
found near the separatist stronghold of Slaviansk, Turchinov
said in a statement: "These crimes are being carried out with
the full support and indulgence of the Russian Federation.
"I call on the security agencies to relaunch and carry out
effective anti-terrorist measures, with the aim of protecting
Ukrainian citizens living in eastern Ukraine from terrorists."
Since Russia signed up to the four-way accord in Geneva
along with Ukraine and Kiev's U.S. and EU allies, militants who
deny taking orders from Moscow and whom Russia denies it
controls, have if anything tightened their grip on about a dozen
buildings and towns, mostly in the industrial Donetsk region.
Mediators from Europe's security body, the OSCE, have been
charged with negotiating an end to the standoff in
Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, which follows the overthrow of
the Kremlin-backed president in Kiev two months ago and Russia's
subsequent occupation and annexation of the Crimea peninsula.
Having met the leader of separatists in Slaviansk on Monday,
the chief OSCE negotiator met those occupying the government
headquarters in the regional capital Donetsk. One of them told
reporters they had agreed to vacate the council chamber and two
floors of the 11-storey block, though details were unclear.
In Kramatorsk, near Slaviansk, the Ukrainian Interior
Ministry condemned the abduction of the local police chief and
the takeover of the SBU security service building the previous
day. It said Kramatorsk's police chief was being "held hostage".
FUNERAL ANGER
Militants in Slaviansk buried three men killed in a gunfight
in the early hours of Sunday that Kiev and Moscow accused each
other of staging deliberately to hinder peace negotiations.
Hundreds of people turned out at a local church. Men in blue
uniforms and Cossack hats carried the coffins. Several masked
gunmen in camouflage were also in attendance. The Ukrainian
government says Russian special forces are in the city.
There were tears and chants of "Rossiya!" - Russia - from
people who want the Donbass coal and steel belt around Donetsk
and Luhansk regions to follow Crimea into union with Moscow.
"They gave their lives for greater rights for all of us in
the Donbass," said Dmitry, 26, who wore a camouflage coverall
and a vest filled with ammunition clips in pockets. "They died
for our freedom and our future in great Russia."
"Rest assured, we'll have our revenge," another gunman said.
One mourner shouted at journalists: "Look at these bodies.
Report the truth. I am warning you - tell the truth."
Separatist militants have detained several journalists for
short periods and are holding at least two for longer. The
self-declared mayor of the Slaviansk, Vyacheslav Ponomaryov,
told a news conference on Tuesday that an American had been
detained.
Vice News, an online news site, said it was in touch with
the U.S. State Department to secure the safety of Simon
Ostrovsky, who has been covering the Ukraine crisis for weeks
and whom fellow journalists saw being detained on Monday.
Slaviansk has been a focus of violence. The Ukrainian
Defence Ministry said one of its aircraft was hit by bullets on
Tuesday during a reconnaissance flight over the city.
BODY FOUND
The Interior Ministry said Rybak's was identified as one of
two bodies found in a river on Saturday. Both appeared to have
drowned after being tortured. It said Rybak had an altercation
with separatists after a demonstration on Thursday in favour of
Ukrainian unity in Horlivka, where he was a town councillor.
He was last seen later that day being forced into a car by
four masked men in camouflage. The ministry concluded that both
men were tortured and killed by militants from Slaviansk.
Acting president Turchinov said: "Terrorists who have
effectively taken the whole Donetsk region hostage, have crossed
a line, starting to torture and murder Ukrainian patriots.
"They throw down an insolent challenge not only to our
country but to the entire international community when they
commit blatant outrages against the decisions taken in Geneva."
Like Turchinov, Rybak was a member of the Batkivshchyna, or
Fatherland, party led by Yulia Tymoshenko. A former prime
minister, she was jailed for corruption under President Viktor
Yanukovich and freed when the Moscow-backed leader fled from
protests triggered by his rejection of closer ties with the EU.
Tymoshenko herself, running for president in an election due
on May 25, was in Donetsk on Tuesday. Her aides tried to set up
a news conference close to the occupied regional government
building but were forced to change venue after a hostile crowd
sprayed a fire hose on the area and pelted them with eggs.
Tymoshenko lost the 2010 presidential election to
Yanukovich, whose power base is in his home town of Donetsk. She
is seen by many Russian-speakers in the east as an advocate for
Ukrainian-speaking nationalists in the west of the country.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alastair Macdonald
in Kiev and Lina Kushch in Donetsk; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Will Waterman)