* International experts unable to get to plane crash site
again
* Ukraine accuses Russia of cross-border artillery shelling
* European officials debate sanctions
By Aleksandar Vasovic
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 29 Intense fighting
between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in eastern
Ukraine killed dozens of civilians, soldiers and rebels, as Kiev
pressed on with an offensive on Tuesday including near the
wreckage of Malaysian flight MH17.
Shells hit the centre of Donetsk, a city with a pre-war
population of nearly a million people where residents fear they
will be trapped on a battlefield between advancing Ukrainian
troops and Russian-backed rebels who have vowed to make a stand.
In Brussels, European officials met to discuss imposing the
first broad-based sanctions aimed at sectors of the Russian
economy, a step that would start a new phase in the biggest
confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing rebel units back towards
their two main urban strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk and have
sought to encircle them in several places.
The government says its forces have retaken several villages
in the rolling countryside near where the airliner crashed on
July 17, killing all 298 passengers, most of them Dutch.
In Donetsk, the body of a dead man lay in rubble behind a
badly damaged 10-storey residential building close to the city
centre, hit by shelling. The side of the building was
splintered. Rebels at the scene placed body parts on a nylon
sheet and carried it on a stretcher to a green van.
"There, that's their 'separatists'. That's their 'rebel
commander'," said a distressed woman in her 60s, gesturing
towards the body. "They are killing neighbours. They are killing
people, ordinary people."
Another middle aged woman, who gave her name as Katarina,
charged out of the building next door carrying two bags.
"No more! I cannot live in this death row any more!" she
said. "I am leaving! I don't know where!"
CLAIM, COUNTER-CLAIM
Municipal officials said up to 17 people, including
children, were killed in fighting on Monday evening in the town
of Horlivka, a rebel stronghold north of Donetsk that saw fierce
battles between the rival forces in the last few days.
In the city of Luhansk, officials said five civilians were
killed when shelling hit a retirement home.
"The enemy is throwing everything it has into the battle to
complete encirclement of the DNR," Igor Strelkov, a Muscovite
rebel commander, told journalists in Donetsk on Monday evening,
referring to the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic".
A rebel source in Donetsk said reinforcements including
military equipment and fighters had arrived across the nearby
border from Russia into Ukraine. Reuters was not able to confirm
that independently.
Rebel leaders insist publicly that Moscow is not supplying
them. Russia also denies Western accusations that it is
supporting the rebellion with arms and troops.
A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council, Andriy Lysenko,
blamed Russia for shelling a Ukrainian border crossing point and
military positions from across the border to help the rebels.
Western countries say Moscow has stepped up its support for
the rebels since the downing of the airliner, which Washington
says was almost certainly shot down accidentally by rebels using
an advanced Russian-made surface-to-air missile.
BANKING, TECHNOLOGY, ARMS
Leaders of the United States and major European powers
agreed in a teleconference on Monday to impose sanctions on
Russia's banking, technology and arms sectors over its backing
for the separatists.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions
for months against individuals they accuse of playing a role in
Russia's threats against Ukraine, but until now had shied away
from broader measures designed to hit Russia's overall economy.
European officials were meeting in Brussels to debate the
measures on Tuesday, seeking steps that would hurt Russia
without causing too much damage to their own economies.
Meanwhile on the ground, fighting has only intensified since
the air crash, with Ukrainian government forces trying to press
on with an offensive that saw them push rebels out of their
bastion of Slaviansk at the start of the month.
Rebels who retreated from Slaviansk to Donetsk say they will
make a stand inside the city. Fighting has also intensified in
towns and villages near the border, where the government says it
aims to assert control to block rebel reinforcements and arms
shipments from Russia.
Lysenko said 10 Ukrainian soldiers were killed over the last
24 hours. Strelkov said his side had lost 30 fighters killed and
wounded.
Plans to open a humanitarian corridor in Luhansk to allow
residents to flee the fighting failed. The United Nations says
more than 100,000 people have already fled Ukraine's tumultuous
east.
Violence in the region also frustrated international
experts' efforts to access the plane crash site for a third day.
A Dutch police mission said it abandoned plans to travel there
on Tuesday because of fighting along the route.
Fighting has impeded recovery of some of the remains from
flight MH17 and made it impossible to reach the site to
investigate the cause of the crash. Kiev and the rebels accuse
each other of fighting in the area to keep inspectors away.
