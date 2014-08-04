(Edits headline to clarify situation)
KIEV, Aug 4 Ukraine said on Monday it was in
talks with Moscow over the return of 311 Ukrainian soldiers and
border guards who had been forced by fighting with separatists
to cross into Russia, but Russian border authorities said the
troops were seeking asylum.
Both sides seemed set to use the fate of the troops to score
propaganda points as Ukrainian government forces extended steady
gains it has made against the pro-Russian separatists since a
Malaysian airliner was downed over a rebel-held area on July 17.
Ukrainian defence spokesman Andriy Lysenko said a group of
soldiers and border guards, who had been caught between the
Russian border to the east and rebel positions in the west, had
crossed into Russia in the early hours of Monday.
He put their number at 311, telling a news briefing they had
retreated into Russia for safety reasons after helping their
comrades break through rebel lines.
Kiev, he said, was now negotiating with Russian authorities
for their return.
In Moscow, authorities acknowledged that Ukrainian troops
had crossed into Russian territory - though they put the number
at 438 - and Russian border guards said they had crossed during
the night seeking asylum.
"They were tired of the war and wanted no further part in
it," Vasily Malayev, spokesman for the border guards in the
Rostov region of Russia, told Reuters by telephone. However, he
added that 180 would be returned to Ukraine later on Monday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking to
Itar-Tass and Rossiya24 TV, said Russia would facilitate the
return of the Ukrainian soldiers but suggested they would be
vulnerable to prosecution for desertion once they returned home.
"I expect Ukrainian authorities to understand that it is
absolutely unacceptable, when Ukrainians ... are forced to fight
with their own people, to treat those who refuse to do so as
traitors to the motherland," Lavrov said.
RAILWAY HUB
Ukrainian government forces recaptured the important railway
hub of Yasynuvata on Sunday from the rebels, Lysenko said,
adding that five soldiers had been killed and 15 others wounded
in fighting in the 24 hours up to Monday.
However, the rebels, who seized Yasynuvata - which lies just
north of the city of Donetsk - in May, denied that government
forces had retaken the railway hub.
Government troops, who have been battling the rebels since
April, have now all but encircled the separatists'
second-largest stronghold of Luhansk and rebels have declared a
"state of siege" in Donetsk, the largest city they hold.
Luhansk has been left without electricity or running water
and the mobile network is also down, local officials said.
At the crash site of the Malaysian Boeing, international
experts resumed their recovery and investigative work on Monday.
"After a delay due to fighting, the team of Australians,
Dutch and Malaysian experts began work," a statement by the
Dutch mission said.
A large group of international experts began work there on
Friday after a lull in fighting in the area allowed them
finally, after lengthy delays, to reach the site. The victims
included 196 Dutch, 27 Australians and 43 Malaysians.
