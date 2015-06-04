By Raushan Nurshayeva
| ASTANA, June 4
ASTANA, June 4 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development on Thursday praised Ukraine's
anti-corruption efforts and its tougher stance against powerful
local tycoons, while renewing its call for reforms in energy and
banking.
EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti went to Kiev in early 2013
to tell the Ukrainian people and then-President Viktor
Yanukovich that the bank was suspending public sector projects
in the country due to its rampant corruption. Yanukovich was
toppled after months of street protests in February 2014.
"I think they have taken very good steps against
corruption," Chakrabarti told journalists in the Kazakh capital
Astana, referring to Ukraine's current leadership.
"We should all be very cheered by the fact that they decided
to take a tougher stance on oligarchs. So what they did with Mr.
Kolomoisky I think is a good signal to the country, the people
and to the markets altogether."
He was referring to the sacking of billionaire tycoon Ihor
Kolomoisky as a regional governor by President Petro Poroshenko
in March.
The firing of Kolomoisky, who financed battalions of
volunteers fighting against pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine, was seen by many as showing Ukraine's Western creditors
that Poroshenko was determined to clean up the chaotic
loss-making state energy sector.
Chakrabarti lauded the establishment of a national
anti-corruption bureau in Ukraine, as well as the institute of
business ombudsman.
The EBRD ramped up lending to Ukraine last year in response
to the crisis in the former Soviet republic. Ukraine is now its
second-largest market of operations with projects worth a total
of $1.2 billion, Chakrabarti said, after Turkey with $1.4
billion,
"This year our investment in Ukraine will be very dependent
on reform in the banking and energy sectors," he said.
Chakrabarti said Ukraine had made progress in energy
subsidies and tariff reforms, consistent with its programme with
the International Monetary Fund.
He said he would be giving a speech in Toronto next Tuesday
about "the balance of risks and opportunities for all of us in
Ukraine".
"I am an enthusiast and try to support the new
administration there," he said. "I think in terms of ministerial
calibre it's the best government Ukraine's had since
independence in 1991."
In July last year the EBRD decided not to approve new
projects with Russia, after the United States and European Union
imposed economic sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of
Crimea and involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine.
"At the moment, there doesn't seem to be a prospect - at
least this year - of returning to Russia with new projects,"
Chakrabarti said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)