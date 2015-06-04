ASTANA, June 4 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Thursday praised Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts and its tougher stance against powerful local tycoons, while renewing its call for reforms in energy and banking.

EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti went to Kiev in early 2013 to tell the Ukrainian people and then-President Viktor Yanukovich that the bank was suspending public sector projects in the country due to its rampant corruption. Yanukovich was toppled after months of street protests in February 2014.

"I think they have taken very good steps against corruption," Chakrabarti told journalists in the Kazakh capital Astana, referring to Ukraine's current leadership.

"We should all be very cheered by the fact that they decided to take a tougher stance on oligarchs. So what they did with Mr. Kolomoisky I think is a good signal to the country, the people and to the markets altogether."

He was referring to the sacking of billionaire tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky as a regional governor by President Petro Poroshenko in March.

The firing of Kolomoisky, who financed battalions of volunteers fighting against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, was seen by many as showing Ukraine's Western creditors that Poroshenko was determined to clean up the chaotic loss-making state energy sector.

Chakrabarti lauded the establishment of a national anti-corruption bureau in Ukraine, as well as the institute of business ombudsman.

The EBRD ramped up lending to Ukraine last year in response to the crisis in the former Soviet republic. Ukraine is now its second-largest market of operations with projects worth a total of $1.2 billion, Chakrabarti said, after Turkey with $1.4 billion,

"This year our investment in Ukraine will be very dependent on reform in the banking and energy sectors," he said.

Chakrabarti said Ukraine had made progress in energy subsidies and tariff reforms, consistent with its programme with the International Monetary Fund.

He said he would be giving a speech in Toronto next Tuesday about "the balance of risks and opportunities for all of us in Ukraine".

"I am an enthusiast and try to support the new administration there," he said. "I think in terms of ministerial calibre it's the best government Ukraine's had since independence in 1991."

In July last year the EBRD decided not to approve new projects with Russia, after the United States and European Union imposed economic sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea and involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine.

"At the moment, there doesn't seem to be a prospect - at least this year - of returning to Russia with new projects," Chakrabarti said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)