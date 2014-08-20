KIEV Aug 20 Ukraine's conflict with separatist
rebels in its eastern regions is draining the potential of the
economy by the day, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Wednesday.
Attacks by pro-Russian separatists on the infrastructure of
the industrial east - mines, power stations, railways and
bridges - were intended to strangle the economy, he told a
government meeting.
"Russia is aware that rebuilding the Donbass (the industrial
east) will cost not millions but billions of hryvnia," he said.
One billion hryvnia is approximately 80 million dollars.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Richard Balmforth,
editing by John Stonestreet)