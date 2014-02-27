* New PM says economy needs tough measures
* Says $37 billion of state loans disappeared
* Puts capital flight at $70 billion in 3 years
By Natalia Zinets and Timothy Heritage
KIEV, Feb 27 Ukraine's new prime minister said
on Thursday loans worth $37 billion had gone missing from state
coffers during ousted President Viktor Yanukovich's rule, and
warned that unpopular measures were needed to salvage the
economy.
With the hryvnia currency in freefall and concerns about the
low level of foreign currency reserves growing, Arseny Yatseniuk
said the country urgently needed loans from the International
Monetary Fund, which is visiting Kiev next week.
The scale of alleged theft implied by Yatseniuk in a speech
to parliament was jaw-dropping, even for a population now used
to tales of Yanukovich's extravagance and lavish lifestyle,
including his luxury residence outside Kiev.
The average salary in Ukraine is around $500 a month.
In addition to the missing $37 billion, Yatseniuk said as
much as $70 billion had been sent out of the country during
Yanukovich's three-year rule, although he did not make clear how
much of this capital flight was illegal.
"I want to report to you - the state treasury has been
robbed and is empty," he said before the national assembly voted
him in as head of a national unity government.
"Thirty-seven billion dollars of credit received have
disappeared in an unknown direction ... (and) the sum of 70
billion dollars was paid out of Ukraine's financial system into
off-shore accounts."
At today's rate, $70 billion is equal to about half
Ukraine's gross domestic product in 2013.
Only 4.3 billion hryvnia - $430 million - was left in
government accounts, Yatseniuk said, although the central bank's
foreign currency reserves stand at $15 billion.
TOUGH MEDICINE
Shortly after he spoke, the Swiss government said it would
order banks in the country to freeze any funds found to be
linked to Yanukovich.
In Ukraine, the situation was so grave that there was no
choice but to take "extraordinarily unpopular measures,"
Yatseniuk said, looking around the solemn faces in parliament as
he listed the depth to which the economy has sunk.
With prospects for foreign aid growing, Ukraine's dollar
bond maturing in 2017 rose 1.5 points on Thursday
to trade at 91.65 cents in the dollar, while bonds issued by
state energy company Naftogaz maturing this
September rose 1 point.
The cost of insuring Ukraine's debt also slid as approval of
the interim government opened the possibility of negotiating a
deal with the IMF.
An IMF fact-finding team is to visit Ukraine in the coming
days, in response for Ukraine's request for help, Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said.
However, the June 2014 government bond weakened, signalling
that the possibility of a short-term default is still worrying
investors.
The hyrvnia traded as low as 11.0 to the dollar and
markets were signalling more depreciation, with 6-month currency
forwards pricing it at around 12 per dollar.
A former economy and foreign minister, and ex-deputy head of
the central bank, Yatseniuk's immediate task is to draw up an
anti-crisis plan and secure international aid to prevent a
default and shore up the hyrvnia.
Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak suggested Ukraine wanted
a $15-billion aid package from the IMF.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov had said at the
weekend that the country of 46 million needed more than $30
billion over two years. The previous government had said last
year that $20 billion was needed.
The fate of a $15-billion bailout package agreed with Russia
in December is not clear, with Moscow having so far released
only $3 billion of the sum promised. Uncertainty also hangs over
an agreement that reduced the amount Ukraine pays Russia for
gas.
A previous IMF financial package, worth $15.5 billion, was
frozen in 2011 after the Ukrainian government reneged on the
terms, balking at putting up energy prices, a move that would
have been unpopular with voters.
Shlapak and Yatseniuk said IMF money would help to stabilise
the hyrvnia. The currency has been falling for weeks - losing
more than a fifth of its value - but the drop has accelerated
since parliament stripped Yanukovich of his powers and he fled
the capital. His whereabouts now are not known.
Tatyana Orlova, a strategist at RBS in London, said the
hryvnia could weaken to 16 per dollar if nothing were done and
added: "A big devaluation is not unjustified for the economy."
Neuberger Berman said in a research note that many hurdles
lay ahead for the Ukrainian economy. "We are also unsettled by
the seemingly endless increases in headline figures needed for
Ukraine to avoid default in two years," it said. "To us, this
trend fosters doubt as to the commitment of future leadership to
undertake much-needed reforms."