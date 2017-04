KIEV, Sept 15 Ukraine's economy may shrink by 6 percent this year due to the military conflict in its eastern regions, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said in Monday.

But he said Gross Domestic Product could rise 2 percent next year if a package of new tax laws were to be adopted by parliament. The package of tax amendments is likely to be submitted to the parliament this week, he said. (Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Jeremy Gaunt)