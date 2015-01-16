KIEV Jan 16 Ukraine is fulfilling all its external financial obligations despite an "information campaign" about its inability to service its debt, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Friday.

Speaking to parliament, she added that Ukraine would need financial support from the country's "friends and partners" to survive the crisis.

