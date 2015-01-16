(Adds quotes, background)
KIEV Jan 16 Ukraine needs "financial
mobilisation" and further help from foreign backers to survive
the economic crisis, Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on
Friday, stressing that the country was meeting all its current
foreign debt obligations.
Economists have warned the country could face a drastic debt
restructuring, unless international lenders beef up existing
loan offers to plug an estimated $15 billion funding gap.
"To win in this war, together with the military we need to
carry out financial mobilisation," Yaresko told parliament,
underscoring the link between Ukraine's financial plight and the
separatist conflict in its eastern regions.
"To survive, Ukraine needs the financial support of its
friends and partners - its a question of loans, not gifts," she
said.
Talks with the International Monetary Fund on an existing
$17 billion loan package have been overshadowed by hints from
Russia it might demand early repayment of a $3 billion loan due
to Ukraine violating its terms.
"Despite the information campaign about the supposed
insolvency of Ukraine, I declare Ukraine today is fulfilling all
aspects of its external financial obligations," Yaresko said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)