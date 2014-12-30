KIEV Dec 30 Ukraine expects to receive three tranches of credit from the International Monetary Fund all at the same time after a visit by the Fund next month, Central Bank chief Valeria Gontareva said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is counting on receiving three tranches immediately following the IMF mission's visit in January," Gontareva told a news conference. The Fund is due to visit Kiev from January 8.

Gontareva, replying to questions, also said currency reserves, badly depleted by the cost of energy imports from Russia and the separatist war in the east, could rise to at least $15 billion next year thanks to IMF loans. Reserves were at about $9.9 billion in November.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)