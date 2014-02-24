By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Russian economy minister
Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday the next $2 billion bailout
installment for Ukraine is "ready to go" and that Moscow was
waiting for the formation of a new government after the ouster
of Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovich.
"Our position is, we are going to continue with that. But we
would like to know, who are our partners?" Ulyukayev said during
an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington.
"And what (is) the program of the interim (government)? What
is the program?," he added, speaking about the economic plans of
the government led by Oleksander Turchinov, who has been named
acting president of Ukraine.
Russia has purchased $3 billion in Ukrainian eurobonds out
of $15 billion bailout package pledged in December after Kiev
spurned a trade deal with the European Union in favor of closer
ties with Moscow. The money was supposed to support Ukraine's
dire budget situation, but Yanukovich's removal deal.
Weeks of protests culminated last week in the killing of
demonstrators by police snipers and prompted Ukraine's
parliament to strip Yanukovich of his powers over the weekend,
effectively toppling his government.
The new authorities on Monday issued an arrest for mass
murder against Yanukovich, who is on the run.
The EU has contacted the United States, Japan, China, Canada
and Turkey to coordinate aid for Ukraine, according to a senior
EU official. France's foreign minister said an international
donors' conference was being discussed.
Ulyukayev said Russia never sought to interfere in Ukraine's
relations with other countries, but he expressed worries that a
Ukrainian trade agreement with the EU could have negative
repercussions for Russia.
"We were never against their relationships with the European
Union, for instance," he said on Monday. "We just explained ...
if we will see some negative results for us, we will protect
ourselves. Not more."