(Repeats story)
* Separatists use Akhmetov factory to repair combat vehicles
* 57 armoured vehicles, 19 cannons in their registry
* Balancing act as oligarch awaits outcome of crisis
* Billionaire's business interests hit by conflict
By Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, Oct 24 The clanging of repairs
to tanks and heavy armoured vehicles rings out from a factory in
eastern Ukraine that is owned by the country's richest man but
was taken over by pro-Russian rebels.
Rinat Akhmetov's Corum company says it has nothing to do
with the current work at the factory, where captured army
vehicles are re-marked and men fix tank tracks, clean cannons
and apply extra layers of armour.
The steel and energy multi-billionaire is, as always, saying
little but showing signs of positioning himself for all possible
outcomes to the separatist conflict in which several thousand
people have been killed and Western sanctions slapped on Russia.
With a parliamentary election taking place in Ukraine on
Sunday and parts of his business empire threatened as the rebels
toy with the idea of nationalisation, it is a delicate balancing
act.
When the separatists first occupied public buildings in
Donetsk, the 48-year-old businessman, whose fortune from metals,
energy, banks and communications has a net worth put by the
Forbes magazine at $11.7 billion, remained silent.
Many then said that Akhmetov - ever the prudent businessman
- was cautiously weighing the shifting sands in a volatile
situation that had caught him and others by surprise.
After fighting flared between the rebels and Ukrainian
troops and Russian involvement on the rebel side grew, Akhmetov,
a former close confidant of the pro-Russian president ousted by
protests in Kiev, came out in favour of a united Ukraine.
He has stuck to that public position since and statements by
System Capital Management, which manages his global empire,
focus on his commitment to looking after his more than
300,000-member workforce and paying taxes to the state.
But a statement last week by the top separatist leader
Alexander Zakharchenko, who suggested nationalising some
enterprises in the Donetsk region, must be sounding alarm bells.
The heavy-machine factory may be the only part of the
Akhmetov empire directly controlled by the separatists. But much
of his other business sits on rebel-held territory, including
several industrial plants, a huge steel rolling mill, a handful
of coal mines, banking and communications assets and prestige
structures like the space-age Euro-2012 Donbass Arena football
stadium.
He has moved some of his business operations into
government-controlled territory, while some others go on working
as best they can on rebel-held land.
"Akhmetov has one single strategy and that is to survive -
to survive and preserve even if it is only a part (of his
empire)," said Volodymyr Fesenko of the Penta political research
institute in Kiev.
SEPARATISTS' STRONGHOLD
Donetsk, an industrial hub with a pre-war population of
about one million, is now the main stronghold of the rebels
fighting to split east Ukraine from Kiev and tie it to Russia.
Moscow has sided with the separatists but denies it is a
party to the conflict. Moscow dismisses charges by Kiev and the
West that it has sent in troops and weapons to support the
rebels despite growing evidence to the contrary.
Donetsk has seen prolonged fighting, including fierce
artillery battles on its outskirts, despite a Sept. 5 ceasefire
agreed between the Kiev government and the rebels.
That ensures plenty of work for the workers in Akhmetov's
Donetskgormash heavy machine factory, turned into military
repair workshop by the rebels in August. Corum said it had
paused operations due to fighting before the factory was seized.
"Currently, the Corum company does not control the
production facility in Donetsk and, accordingly, has nothing to
do with actions undertaken there," it said in a statement.
The people now in charge declined to be named, saying their
role was too sensitive. On the factory floor, workers covered
with dark green paint two white stripes on some combat vehicles,
a field marking often used by Ukrainian government forces.
They said a lack of spare parts was their main headache,
forcing them to bring in even badly damaged and burned-out
vehicles they call their "donors" in the hope of recovering
something useful.
"Sometimes we get one and the same vehicle three or four
times. That especially tends to happen after intense battles at
the airport," said one man who oversees the work, referring to
prolonged fighting at Donetsk city airport despite the truce.
"So we fix them again and off they go," he said.
His work register, printed on several pieces of paper, lists
57 armoured vehicles of various types and another 19 cannons
that have gone through the plant since mid-August.
Many of the workers were employed at the factory before the
conflict began, the people running the plant said. They said the
workers now receive only food rations.
BALANCING ACT
Akhmetov's background as a powerful mogul who emerged
victorious from vicious power struggles and a carve-up of assets
in the industrial east in the 1990s, as well as his long
friendship with the now disgraced, Moscow-allied Ukrainian
leader Viktor Yanukovich, mean many question his integrity.
Akhmetov was one of the last people whom Yanukovich saw
before fleeing to Russia last February. Insiders say the tycoon
then advised Yanukovich to resign as president, though he
refused and fled across the border.
Despite coming out for a united Ukraine he has not done as
much for the government cause as, say, fellow-oligarch, banking
tycoon Igor Kolomoisky, who has funded volunteer forces to fight
the separatists.
Akhmetov did try unsuccessfully to negotiate between Kiev
and the separatists early on and, when this failed, he organised
a public show of condemnation of the separatists' action in his
factories.
He also sent workers from his Metinvest group to support
government patrols in the port-city of Mariupol.
Now the leadership of the separatists' self-proclaimed
Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) wants Akhmetov to register his
business operating on the territory they control and start
paying taxes to their budget, rather than the Ukrainian one.
That would help their quest to separate from Kiev.
Asked whether SCM would register anew, a spokesman, Jock
Mendoza-Wilson, said: "We have continued to pay salaries to our
employees and to help create stability and to protect jobs and
communities. As regards taxes, SCM operates exclusively within
the legal framework and the laws of Ukraine. This includes the
payment of taxes to both the local and national budgets."
The turmoil has affected Akhmetov's assets, forcing the
closure of mines and heavy-industry facilities, damaging
property hit by shelling and undermining the wider chain of
economic ties in the region.
His Metinvest,, Ukraine's largest steelmaker,
said in August it was not accepting new orders as the crisis
forced it to cut output.
The company's first-half revenue fell 8 percent year on year
to $6.02 billion and the chief financial officer said Metinvest
would lose several hundred million dollars of income in the
second half because of the conflict.
Many low-ranking rebels in Donetsk are scornful of the
magnate whom they see as a traitor for not providing them with
the help they had sought.
The separatist leadership, however, has taken a more nuanced
approach and avoided voicing strong accusations against him in
public in a bid not to antagonise the billionaire.
When an aggressive crowd in May rallied outside Akhmetov's
Donetsk residence hidden by a solid beige fence, a heavily armed
separatists' militia called Oplot prevented the protesters from
entering the premises.
But Zakharchenko, the DNR's current "prime minister" as well
as head of Oplot, has also threatened with a stick as he is
looking for a deal with Akhmetov. He said last week his men have
taken three industrial facilities under their "temporary
management", including two sites owned by Akhmetov.
Akhmetov bankrolled Yanukovich's campaign when the latter
ran successfully for president in 2010 and - with an eye still
to keeping onside with local support in the east - he is visibly
supporting the Opposition Bloc of Yanukovich's former Fuel
Minister Yury Boiko in Sunday's election.
But, ever the survivor, commentators say he is also likely
to be funding several other parties and candidates in individual
constituencies to "spread his bets" for the future and ensure he
has lines of communication with the pro-Western leadership
expected to emerge from Sunday's election.
"His tactics are various. But the elements of these tactics
are aimed at getting his people into parliament to try to reach
an accommodation with (Ukrainian President) Petro Poroshenko and
(Prime Minister) Arseny Yatseniuk," Fesenko of Penta said.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Writing by
Gabriela Baczynska and Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Philippa Fletcher)