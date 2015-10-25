KIEV Oct 25 Local elections in Ukraine's port
city of Mariupol were called off on Sunday, prompting the ruling
party of President Petro Poroshenko and the pro-Russian
Opposition Party to blame each other for alleged irregularities
in the vote.
Mariupol, a city of around 500,000, lies on the coast
between the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine
last year, and separatist-held eastern territory, where a
ceasefire between the pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian forces
has largely held since September.
The election spat shows the distrust that persists between
Ukraine's leadership, which has steered the country towards
greater integration in Europe, and Ukraine's pro-Russian faction
which retains significant support in the mainly Russian-speaking
east.
"According to my information some sort of falsification was
being set up and we certainly can't allow this," President Petro
Poroshenko said as he cast his own vote in Kiev.
He said the Mariupol election should be rescheduled before
the end of the year.
In a separate statement, his party blamed the ballot issues
in Mariupol on the Opposition Party, which includes many former
supporters and allies of ousted pro-Russian president Viktor
Yanukovich.
The Opposition Party in turn accused Poroshenko's party of
running a "dirty and unprincipled campaign" and said he was
responsible for the elections being cancelled in Mariupol.
The mayoral and council elections are being held across
Ukraine, apart from in territories controlled by pro-Russian
separatists seeking independence from Kiev and some
Ukrainian-controlled towns close to the frontline.
Poroshenko's ruling party is leading in the polls, but the
popularity of his pro-Western government has fallen due
perceived slow progress in its implementation of reform amid an
economic crisis.
"This is the face of Ukraine. We must make sure and show the
world that Ukraine is a free, democratic country and that we
work hard so that elections are held according to the best
global standards," he said.
According to a poll from mid-October, 13 percent of voters
planned to support Poroshenko's party in local elections and the
next three parties - including Opposition Party - had equal
support of 11 percent.
The party of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk is not fielding
a single candidate in Sunday's vote, after support plummeted to
1 percent from over 20 percent one year ago.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)