* Rebels postpone ballot to February
* Move raises cautious optimism for Minsk peace deal
* "Moscow has delivered", says German source
(Adds U.S. reaction, quote)
By Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Oct 6 A decision by pro-Russian
separatists to postpone local elections that Ukraine had said
were illegitimate was welcomed on Tuesday by Kiev, the European
Union, Washington and Moscow - the rebels' patron - as a sign of
progress in the faltering peace process.
The separatists said the elections, which they had set for
Oct. 18 and Nov. 1 in two regions they control, would take place
next February, potentially giving time for a compromise that
would suit all sides.
The concession by the separatists comes at a time when
Russia has adopted a more constructive tone in talks over
Ukraine, according to diplomats involved in the discussion who
say Russia has influence over the rebels.
Together with a pull-back of light weapons by both sides and
signs the ceasefire is holding, the rebels' decision appeared to
raise cautious optimism that genuine efforts were being made to
give the troubled Minsk peace deal a chance.
"Moscow has actually delivered," a German government source
said.
Under the terms of a peace agreement reached in Minsk,
Belarus, in February, Kiev-organised local elections were meant
to be held on Oct. 25 in the two regions, along with the rest of
the country.
While denouncing rebels' plans to hold their own ballot as
illegitimate, Kiev also acknowledged it would not be able to
conduct its own elections there since parts of the two regions
were beyond its control.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko welcomed the rebels'
decision as enhancing the prospect for a Ukraine-organised vote
to be held in rebel regions at some stage in the future.
"It opens the way for the return of Ukraine to the Donbass
(east Ukraine) via elections conducted according to Ukrainian
legislation, OSCE standards and of course without occupying
forces," he said in a statement on Facebook.
PUTIN PROMISE
Poroshenko said this weekend Russian leader Vladimir Putin
had promised to ask separatists to cancel the disputed
elections.
The European Union said the rebels' decision offered
"renewed hope for a sustainable political settlement of the
conflict." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia welcomed
the move, which followed talks last week between the leaders of
Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on the crisis.
At the meeting, French President Francois Hollande said it
would take time to organise elections in the east that respect
international standards and as a result, the so-called Minsk
peace process would run beyond its deadline, into next year.
The United States welcomed the election postponement, as
well as reports the separatists have begun withdrawing more
heavy weapons from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.
"This will further support the cease-fire and withdrawal of
heavy weapons and fighters from Ukraine as stipulated in the
Minsk agreements," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.
Apart from local elections being held, the Minsk agreement
envisaged the withdrawal of Russian forces and equipment from
Ukraine and the return of the joint border to Ukraine control by
the end of the year. Moscow denies it has forces in Ukraine.
After street protests last year toppled Ukraine's
Moscow-leaning leader and installed a pro-Western
administration, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and
separatist rebellions broke out in Donetsk and Luhansk region.
More than 8,000 people were killed in the conflict between
Ukraine and the separatists, alleged by Kiev and its Western
allies to be backed by Moscow. The Kremlin denies giving
military support to the rebels.
Western countries responded by imposing sanctions on Russia
which, among other things, blocked Russia's access to Western
debt markets. Some economists say Russia is complying with the
peace process because it needs to borrow internationally.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Additional reporting by
Alexander Winning in Moscow and Sabine Siebold in Berlin;
Editing by Richard Balmforth and Dan Grebler)