* PM: Full security to prevent "terrorist acts"
* Says Russia still has plans to destabilise Ukraine
* First parliamentary poll since protests ousted Yanukovich
* Gas row between Ukraine and Russia testing relations
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 23 Ukraine's prime minister warned on
Thursday of possible attempts by Russia to disrupt an election
in Ukraine at the weekend, a vote being held against a
background of Russian support for separatist rebels and an
unresolved row over gas.
Sunday's poll is the first parliamentary election since
street protests last winter drove Moscow-backed leader Victor
Yanukovich from office and ushered in a pro-Western leadership.
The results are expected to turn a political bloc supporting
President Petro Poroshenko into the leading force in parliament,
where pro-Russian influence will be greatly diminished.
Poroshenko is seeking a mandate to press ahead with a plan
for ending the conflict with separatists in Ukraine's
Russian-speaking eastern regions and establishing an
understanding with Moscow while pursuing a course of European
integration.
Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday that
he expected to be able to begin forming a new coalition by early
next week that would be "pro-European, anti-corruption, without
liars and populists."
Western governments supported the "Euromaidan" winter
protests in Kiev that forced Yanukovich to flee to Russia, but
Moscow denounced his overthrow as a coup. Russia went on to
annex Crimea and back separatists in a conflict that has killed
more than 3,700 people.
With violence between government forces and separatists
still simmering in eastern Ukraine despite a ceasefire, Prime
Minister Arsenic Yatseniuk, a hawk in the Kiev leadership,
ordered a full security mobilisation for the weekend to prevent
"terrorist acts" being carried out.
"It is clear that attempts to destabilise the situation will
continue and be provoked by the Russian side. They did not
succeed during the presidential election (in May) ... but their
plans have remained," he told a meeting of top security chiefs
and election monitors.
"We need ... full mobilisation of the whole law-enforcement
system to prevent violations of the election process and any
attempts at terrorist acts during the elections," Yatseniuk
said.
"Realistically, we are in a state of Russian aggression and
we have before us one more challenge - to hold parliamentary
elections ... The choice (of voters) will be made by the
ballot-paper and an honest expression of will and not automatic
weapons," Yatseniuk said.
There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to his charges.
But Russian foreign ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich
said Russia hoped the election would be held in accordance with
"democratic principles and norms" and that "a process of gradual
political stabilisation" of Ukraine would follow, RIA news
agency reported.
Lukashevich said Russians would take part in monitoring the
vote as part of an observer mission of the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Speaking separately, the Kremlin's chief of staff, Sergei
Ivanov, said Moscow would recognise the results of Ukraine's
election but, in comments certain to upset Kiev, he also
endorsed a rival vote the separatists plan to hold on Nov. 2.
GAS ROW
An unresolved row over gas between Ukraine and Russia, its
main energy supplier, is further testing relations and raising
concern among European Union countries. Many of them rely on
Russian gas via Ukraine and worry the dispute could affect
supplies to them this winter.
The two powers have agreed on a new price for Russian gas
of$385 per thousand cubic metres. But they are still at odds
over the volumes to be supplied and the level of Ukraine's debt
for previous supplies, which Moscow puts at $4.6 billion.
The Soviet-era central heating system in Ukraine is largely
gas-powered. With temperatures set to drop below freezing this
weekend as the election takes place, Ukrainian authorities have
switched on heating in apartment blocks 10 days ahead of time.
But as the conflict in eastern Ukraine disrupts coal
supplies, shops have seen a run on sales of electric radiators
as Ukrainians scramble to find alternative sources of warmth
over winter.
In Kiev, one of the main botanical gardens announced it
could no longer keep greenhouses heated and offered its stocks
of tropical blooms and flora for sale.
This weekend, 61,000 police will be responsible for guarding
polling stations across the country of 46 million, Interior
Minister Arsen Avakov said. Some 4,000 of them will be members
of special forces who can react rapidly to any threat of
"terrorist" action.
The annexation of Crimea means the loss of 12 seats from the
450-seat parliament, and separatist action in the east will
prevent polling in at least 14 voting districts there.
Separatists plan to hold rival elections on Nov. 2 in the
territory they control to further their demands for
independence. That vote is all but certain not to be recognised
in the West, but Russia's Tass news agency quoted the Kremlin's
Ivanov as saying he believed it should take place and help
"return the situation in Ukraine into a palatable course."
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow, Writing
By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Larry King and Hugh Lawson)