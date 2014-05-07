KIEV May 7 A gas price dispute with Russia must
be resolved by June so Ukraine can guarantee stable flows to
Europe and avoid a new gas war, Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri
Prodan said.
Ukraine, dependent for more than half of its gas needs on
Russia, has balked at demands by Russia's state-controlled
Gazprom to pay an almost 80 percent price increase,
accusing Moscow of using energy supplies "politically" to punish
the country for trying to break free from Kremlin influence.
Kiev has instead set its sights on Poland, Hungary and
Slovakia sending some of their gas deliveries, including from
Russia, back along the pipeline to Ukraine, known as a
reverse-flow delivery, to try to break its dependence on a
country it accuses of fomenting unrest in its east.
"It is very important to find answers to questions that have
not been found to date," Prodan told Reuters in an interview.
"It is a question of gas deliveries into underground
storage, because if there is not enough gas at the beginning of
the cold period, Russia will not be able to fulfil its
obligations on transit (to Europe)."
Prodan said Ukraine needed 17-20 billion cubic metres (bcm)
of gas in storage by mid-October to ensure Russian transit to
Europe. At the moment, there in only 8.3 bcm.
"We have some time. We will need to start seriously pumping
gas no later than June," said Prodan.
"Ukraine's and Europe's energy security are linked and we
want to resolve this problem. Could we resolve this issue by
June? I hope we can. We are all interested in this," he said.
Prodan said Ukraine's state-run energy firm Naftogaz
submitted several proposals to Gazprom last month, including
fixing the price at $268.5 per 1,000 cubic metres until the end
of the contract, removing the condition of 'take or pay' and a
revision of the current level of Ukrainian gas debts to Russia.
Tensions between Kiev and Moscow have reached new highs
since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula two months ago
after protesters wanting closer relations with the European
Union toppled the pro-Russian president.
Ukraine fears secession referendums to be held this Sunday
in Donetsk and Luhansk will be the first step to Moscow annexing
the two eastern regions that are inhabited by Russian speakers.
Russia denies any such ambition but says it reserves the
right to send in troops if it deems ethnic Russians and
Russian-speakers are in danger from what it calls Ukrainian
extremists and fascists.
The Kremlin has often used its energy dominance as a tool of
foreign policy, cutting off supplies to Ukraine and Europe in
2005 and 2009 after gas price disputes with an earlier
pro-Western government in what became known as the "gas wars".
"FAIR PRICE"
Ukraine desperately wants to change the conditions of a 2009
contract, negotiated by an earlier pro-Western government, which
locked Kiev into buying a set volume whether it needed it or not
at $485 per 1,000 cubic metres - the highest level in Europe.
Moscow made this level more acceptable in later years by
offering reductions for cooperation, meaning that in 2013
Ukraine paid around $400 per 1,000 cubic metres.
It then dropped the price to $268.5 when ousted President
Viktor Yanukovich turned his back on a trade and association
agreement with the European Union.
Now Russia wants the old contract and the old price to hold.
"Ukraine is able to pay for gas, but it will only pay a
market and a fair price," said Prodan.
Russia has variously said that Kiev owes $2.2 billion for
gas deliveries, then $3.5 billion when it included April
supplies, running all the way up to more than $11 billion
accounting for its total debt and lost profits.
It has threatened to cut off supplies if Ukraine fails to
pay, repeating the earlier "gas wars" when Europe suffered from
shortages in the middle of winter.
Prodan said Kiev would take Gazprom to arbitrage court in
Stockholm if the two sides failed to agree on price by May 28.
"We submitted a 'message on the negotiations' and Gazprom
gets 30 days to respond. If there is no response and no
agreement by May 28, the Ukrainian side will refer to the
(international) arbitration court in Stockholm," he said.
Ukraine will argue that Gazprom has abused its monopoly
position on the market, he added.
Russia has offered no official response, refusing to talk to
a new government it says is illegitimate. Gazprom warned Kiev on
Wednesday it had just over a week before Moscow will demand
prepayment for its gas supplies, which would deepen the worst
East-West rift since the end of the Cold War.
Prodan said Ukraine knew that Russia could cut supplies and
was actively looking for alternative energy sources.
He said Ukraine had received gas from Poland and this month
it had launched a new gas route from Hungary. A third way from
Slovakia could be opened in September and Kiev could receive
from Europe a total of 6.5 bcm of gas by the end of the year.
Ukraine, which produces around 20 bcm of gas per year,
consumed around 50 bcm of gas last year. In 2013 Ukraine
imported about 2 bcm of gas from the European Union.
