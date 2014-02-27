MOSCOW Feb 27 Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
summoned Russia's acting envoy in Kiev on Thursday and called
for immediate consultations with Moscow following the seizure of
the regional government and parliament buildings in Crimea.
It said in a written statement that the envoy, Andrei
Vorobyov, had been handed a note requesting that Russian
military based in the Crimean port of Sevastopol stay on base.
Russia recalled its ambassador from Kiev for consultations
in Moscow after parliament stripped President Viktor Yanukovich
of his powers on Saturday. The armed men in Crimea have raised
the Russian flag over the regional government and parliament
buildings, indicating they may be ethnic Russian separatists.