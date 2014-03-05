KIEV, March 5 A U.N. special envoy was forced to
abandon a mission to Ukraine's Crimea region on Wednesday after
being stopped by armed men and sheltering in a cafe, a reporter
for Britain's ITN television said.
James Mates said envoy Robert Serry was trapped inside the
coffee shop by a hostile pro-Russian crowd. When the envoy
agreed to end his diplomatic mission, he was escorted to a car
to the airport by police through a crowd shouting "Putin!
Putin!"
Crimea is under control of Russian forces.
