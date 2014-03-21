BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Union and
Ukraine's interim government signed a political association
agreement on Friday, committing to the same deal former
president Viktor Yanukovich rejected last November, a move that
lead to his overthrow.
The EU's 28 leaders and interim Ukrainian Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk signed the core chapters of the Association
Agreement on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels,
officials who witnessed the ceremony told Reuters.
The deal commits Ukraine and the EU to closer political and
economic cooperation, although major parts of the agreement
concerning free trade will only be signed after Ukraine has held
new presidential elections in May.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Writing by Luke Baker)