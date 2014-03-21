* With Crimea lost to Russia, Ukraine takes step towards EU
* Trade benefits in future could bolster Ukrainian economy
* EU path for Ukraine not seen leading to membership
* Risk of retaliatory moves by Russia
(Adds quotes from Ukrainian PM, French president, details)
By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Union and
Ukraine signed a landmark political cooperation accord on
Friday, committing to the same deal former president Viktor
Yanukovich rejected last November, a decision that led to his
overthrow.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, EU presidents
Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso, and the leaders of
the bloc's 28 nations signed the core chapters of the
Association Agreement during an EU summit in Brussels.
Soon afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed
legislation completing the process of absorbing Crimea into
Russia, defying Western leaders who say the Black Sea peninsula
remains part of Ukraine.
The deal commits Ukraine and the EU to closer political and
economic cooperation, although its more substantial parts
concerning free trade will be signed only after Ukraine has held
a presidential election on May 25.
Van Rompuy, the European Council president, said the
agreement would bring Ukraine and its 46 million people closer
to the heart of Europe and a "European way of life".
"(This) recognises the aspirations of the people of Ukraine
to live in a country governed by values, by democracy and the
rule of law, where all citizens have a stake in national
prosperity," he said.
Two sets of the documents were passed around the table for
the EU's leaders and Yatseniuk to sign in a solemn atmosphere.
Van Rompuy and Yatseniuk then shook hands and exchanged the
documents to applause, witnesses said.
Yanukovich turned his back on signing the EU agreement last
November in favour of closer ties with Moscow, triggering months
of street protests that eventually led to his flight from the
country. Soon afterwards, Russian forces occupied Crimea, a
Russian-majority region in the far southeast of the country,
drawing outrage and sanctions from the United States and EU.
CRISIS INTENSIFYING
Yatseniuk urged European leaders to move decisively to
contain Putin with economic pressure or risk the conflict - the
most bitter East-West confrontation since the Cold war -
spilling elsewhere into Europe.
"The best way to contain Russia is to impose real economic
leverage on them," he told reporters after the signing ceremony.
"I strongly believe ... the EU will speak in one single
strong voice, defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine and
protecting the EU itself because God knows what is the final
destination, is it Ukraine or is it EU?"
On Thursday, EU leaders began preparations for economic
sanctions if Russia expands its footprint in Ukraine, but failed
to detail what measures the bloc could take.
Underscoring divisions in Europe, which have hampered its
response to the crisis in Ukraine, French President Francois
Hollande said late on Thursday that Kiev could count on
tightening relations with the EU but not on membership.
"I have always considered that Ukraine should be associated
with the EU. It couldn't aspire to be a member of the EU," he
told reporters. Ukraine was part of the Moscow-dominated Soviet
Union until 1991 and analysts say Putin considers Ukraine to be
within Russia's historical sphere of influence.
Some European policymakers have pushed the EU to open its
doors to countries in the east as an incentive to reform and
resist Russian pressure on those states to shun Europe.
But many EU governments, wary of goading Russia with which
they have had major commercial ties, are loath to so much as
suggest Ukraine could one day join the bloc.
As well as the closer political ties, the European
Commission has agreed to extend nearly 500 million euros ($689
million) worth of trade benefits to Ukraine, removing duties on
a wide range of farm goods, textiles and other imports.
Once Ukraine has a new administration and signs a free-trade
agreement with the European Union, it will have unfettered
access to the EU's market of 500 million consumers.
That has the potential to strengthen Ukraine's shattered
economy, but also runs the risk of provoking retaliatory steps
from Russia, which has already imposed stricter customs checks
on trade with Ukraine.
The other burden for Kiev is meeting the obligations that
come with EU political association. These include instituting
changes to the rule of law and justice in a country long plagued
by corruption and repressive governance, and adopting business
and environmental standards that will require hard work and
long-term investment to meet.
Underlining Kiev's difficult relationship with Moscow,
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a meeting with
Putin on Friday that Ukraine owed Russia $16 billion, local news
agencies reported.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
