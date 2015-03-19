BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to link lifting economic sanctions on Russia to the full implementation of a Ukraine ceasefire agreement, European Council President Donald Tusk announced.

EU leaders at a summit meeting in Brussels did not formally agree to extend the sanctions due to expire in July unless renewed. But the link to the Minsk agreement effectively extends sanctions until the end of the year because the accord sets a number of deadlines for the end of 2015.

"The duration of economic sanctions will be clearly linked to the full implementation of the Minsk agreement," Tusk told a news conference. "We have to maintain our sanctions until the Minsk agreement is fully implemented."