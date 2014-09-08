BRUSSELS, Sept 8 European Union governments
delayed signing off on a new package of sanctions against Russia
over its involvement in Ukraine on Monday because some
governments want to discuss how to suspend the sanctions if a
Ukraine ceasefire holds, diplomats said.
EU envoys were due to meet again at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) in
Brussels to decide whether the sanctions - agreed in principle
on Friday - should be first implemented and then suspended if
the ceasefire holds or whether they should not be implemented at
all at this stage, they said.
While the discussions appear largely procedural, many
countries opposed to further punishment of Moscow for sending
troops into Ukraine see it as an opportunity to block the
package and avoid retaliatory measures from Russia, diplomats
said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)