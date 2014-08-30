(Fixes typo in headline)
BRUSSELS Aug 30 European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso warned Russia on Saturday that the EU was
ready to defend its principles in the confrontation over Ukraine
and called for a political solution before the crisis reached a
"point of no-return".
"Russia should not underestimate the European Union's will
and resolve to stand by its principles and values," Barroso told
a joint news conference in Brussels with Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko.
He said it was not too late for a political solution.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by
Foo Yun Chee)