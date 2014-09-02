BRUSSELS, Sept 2 The European Union is looking
at possible financial support measures for fish exporters hit by
Russia's ban on Western food imports, now well into its first
month, the EU's executive arm said on Tuesday.
Moscow last month imposed a one-year embargo on meat, fish,
dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States, the EU,
Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation for Western economic
sanctions over Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
The European Commission, the EU executive, said it was in
contact with the British, Finnish and Danish authorities and was
assessing the damage done by the ban, which has already
inflicted pain on Europe's exporters of fruit, vegetables and
dairy products.
Fish exporters could temporarily store their unsold produce
to prop up prices and receive financial compensation from the
European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, which has a budget of 6.4
billion euros ($8.40 billion) over six years.
The main fish exporters to Russia in 2013 were Denmark,
Latvia, Ireland, Estonia, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.
"The Commission is monitoring the situation and striving to
achieve a coordinated and appropriate response for all sectors
affected by the ban, including the fisheries sector," the
Commission said in a statement.
Russia is the EU's sixth export market for fisheries
products, importing 199 million euros worth in 2013, the
Commission added.
The fish products affected by the ban are live, fresh,
chilled, frozen, salted, in brine and smoked fish, molluscs and
crustaceans.
Exporters of fruit and vegetables have already been promised
125 million euros ($164.05 million) to deal with supply gluts.
Help for the dairy sector has also been mobilised. Industry
sources have estimated these measures could cost between 10
million euros and 20 million euros.
Agriculture ministers from all 28 EU member states will hold
an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the impact of the
Russian import ban.
(1 US dollar = 0.7620 euro)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by David Evans)