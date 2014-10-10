* Fishermen could carry over up to 30 pct of unused quotas
* EU fish exports to Russia worth 200 mln euros in 2013
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 EU ministers will on Monday
debate whether European fishermen can extend their quota limits
next year to compensate for the loss of Russian customers
following Moscow's ban on Western food imports.
The European Union's fisheries chief said she would ask
ministers to support her proposal to allow member states to
carry over up to 30 percent of their 2014 fishing quotas to next
year because of the ban.
Under the EU's reformed Common Fisheries Policy, member
states are allowed to bank, or carry over, up to 10 percent of
their annual catch limits to the following year if they do not
hit their quotas.
"Since Russia has introduced an embargo on imports of
European fisheries products this summer, we agreed that we need
to help our fisheries sector in Europe - and quick," Maria
Damanaki said in a statement.
Russia in August imposed a one-year embargo on meat, fish,
dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States, the EU,
Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation for Western
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine
crisis.
EU fish exports to Russia were worth about 200 million euros
($250 million) in 2013, or 5 percent of the EU's total fish
exports.
In September Damanaki said that she was looking into the
possibility of increasing the amount that member states could
carry over but had to check with the Commission's scientific
advisers that relaxing the bloc's fishing limits would not
endanger the sustainability of Europe's depleted fish stocks.
The EU has committed to ending decades of over-fishing and
to rebuilding its fish stocks by 2020. Its annual catch limits
regularly produce heated debate and those for 2015 will be
discussed by EU agriculture ministers on Monday.
Damanaki said relaxing the fishing limits would not have a
detrimental effect on Europe's fish stocks, and the
International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) -
which advises the Commission on its fisheries policy - had said
that it would have a "slightly positive effect for
sustainability."
The main countries exporting fish products to Russia in 2013
were Denmark, Latvia, Britain , Ireland, Estonia, Spain and
France.
(1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro)
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)