BRUSSELS, Sept 11 The European Union halted an
aid plan for fruit and vegetable growers hit by a Russian import
ban after Polish farmers claimed far more compensation than EU
officials reckon the entire bloc exports to Russia in a year.
An EU official said none of the 125 million euros ($162
million) set aside for farmers taking produce off the market had
been paid out and a revised scheme is likely to be ready next
week. The 125 million euros was equivalent to annual exports to
Russia from the 28 EU states of the crops targeted for help.
The official said the European Commission would not assume
there was fraud in the claims that totalled some 170 million
euros, nearly 90 percent of that from Poland. There could have
been confusion about the rules of the scheme and it was likely
the amended measures would do more to target those in most need.
"The scheme has to be closed due to a disproportionate surge
in claims - for example where the figures submitted for some
products are several times higher than the total EU average
annual exports to Russia," the Commission said in a statement.
Poland's exports of apples to Russia have been a prominent
victim of the Russian ban, imposed in retaliation for sanctions
on Moscow by the EU over Russian actions in Ukraine. But many
other types of fruit and vegetable have also been affected.
Citing one example where the Commission found claims for
compensation to be excessive, the official said sweet pepper
growers had sought payment for taking off the market 62 percent
of their annual output even though only crops destroyed,
recycled or given away in the last three weeks were eligible.
The Commission expected total claims across the EU under the
new plan would not exceed 125 million euros, the official said.
If they did, individual payments would be scaled back.
"The European Commission remains committed to support those
producers who have suddenly lost an important market because of
the Russian measures," the agriculture commissioner, Dacian
Ciolos, said in a statement.
Russia's ban on all food imports from the European Union
could cost the EU 5 billion euros a year, according to an
internal EU document seen by Reuters.
