By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Aug 14 Agricultural officials from all
28 European Union countries began emergency talks on Thursday to
weigh the impact of Russia's ban on Western food imports and
whether to compensate EU farmers.
Russia announced last week a one-year embargo on meat, fish,
dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States, the EU,
Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation for Western economic
sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Analysts say Russia could be inflicting the sharpest pain on
itself as it will drive up food prices for its consumers and
stoke inflation, but EU farmers are concerned the gluts of fresh
fruit and other produce they face will severely undermine the
prices they can charge.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has already
announced support for peach and nectarine growers.
The Commission said the sector had been suffering from a
price collapse before the Russian ban, although the embargo
worsened their situation and confirmed the need for action.
In all, EU farm exports to Russia are worth around 11
billion euros ($14.7 billion) a year, roughly 10 percent of all
EU agricultural sales.
Some nations are more affected than others. Poland is
suffering from the loss of its biggest apple buyer, and France,
the bloc's leading agricultural economy, is nervous the hundreds
of thousands of Polish apples Russia does not import will drive
down the value of French produce.
Following reform of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy
completed in 2013, the bloc has an emergency fund of some 420
million euros to compensate producers for sudden market
distortions.
Commission officials say decisions could be made very
swiftly on whether the fund can be used, but they first need
adequate data from member states to show who needs it most.
"We are looking to monitor likely patterns on each
individual market," Commission spokesman Roger Waite said.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
The Commission can seek to reduce supply, as it has in the
case of peach and nectarine growers. Support for that sector,
announced on Monday, consists of increasing the amount of fruit
that can be withdrawn from the market to 10 percent from 5
percent.
The producers will be compensated - by some 20 million to 30
million euros in total, according to industry sources - for the
withdrawn fruit, which is given away to institutions such as
hospitals, schools and prisons.
Other options are to improve marketing strategies
domestically and in new markets.
Early this week, EU officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said one possibility was to hold talks to dissuade
alternative suppliers from selling to Russia the food Moscow
will no longer receive from Europe or other Western nations.
"We understand that individual exporters may decide to use
opportunities," one official said.
"But to have countries actively supporting and encouraging
replacing European or American exports, or Australian, which
have been banned by the Russian Federation, it seems to us from
the political point of view to be something which is hard to
justify."
Other officials said that was not practical. One described
it as "fantasy politics".
(1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti and Martin Santa;
Editing by Dale Hudson)