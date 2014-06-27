UPDATE 1-New Australian body fuels concerns DUET deal could be blocked
* Local ownership requirements could be imposed - bankers (Recasts, adds analyst and fund manager comments)
BRUSSELS, June 27 Former Soviet republic Georgia signed a free-trade and political cooperation agreement with the European Union on Friday, marking a historic shift away from Russia.
The accord falls short of full EU membership for Georgia but offers deep economic integration and unfettered access to the EU's 500 million citizens.
"The people of Georgia have chosen democracy, reforms and the irreversible path of European integration," Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Justyna Pawlak)
* Local ownership requirements could be imposed - bankers (Recasts, adds analyst and fund manager comments)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.