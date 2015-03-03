BRUSSELS, March 3 Western leaders warned Russia
on Tuesday they would step up sanctions if there were further
violations of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, the European
Union said.
After U.S. President Barack Obama held a video conference
with leaders of France, Germany, Britain, Italy and European
Council President Donald Tusk, the EU said they had agreed there
was a close link between sanctions and the full implementation
of the Minsk ceasefire agreements in Ukraine.
"Leaders will be ready to decide on further sanctions, if
the Minsk agreements are further violated," an EU statement
said.
The United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on
Russia and on Ukrainian separatist leaders over the war in
eastern Ukraine.
