UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
BRUSSELS Aug 22 Russia's decision to send a convoy of aid trucks across the border into eastern Ukraine without Kiev's consent and an escort of international observers is a clear violation of Ukraine's border, the EU's foreign policy chief's office said on Friday.
"This is a clear violation of the Ukrainian border. This also goes counter to the previous arrangements reached between Ukraine, Russia and the ICRC. We urge Russia to reverse its decision," Sebastien Brabant, spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.