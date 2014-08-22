BRUSSELS Aug 22 Russia's decision to send a convoy of aid trucks across the border into eastern Ukraine without Kiev's consent and an escort of international observers is a clear violation of Ukraine's border, the EU's foreign policy chief's office said on Friday.

"This is a clear violation of the Ukrainian border. This also goes counter to the previous arrangements reached between Ukraine, Russia and the ICRC. We urge Russia to reverse its decision," Sebastien Brabant, spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, said. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alison Williams)