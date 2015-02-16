UPDATE 1-South Sudanese government releases U.N. aid worker detained for a month
NAIROBI, May 5 South Sudan's government has released a United Nations aid worker after detaining him for nearly a month, a top U.N. official said late on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Feb 16 The European Union published a new list of Ukrainians and Russians targeted by sanctions for undermining Ukraine's independence on Monday, including Russian First Deputy Defence Minister Arkady Bakhin.
Also named on the list of 19 people and nine organisations were Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov and Andrei Kartapolov, deputy chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
NAIROBI, May 5 South Sudan's government has released a United Nations aid worker after detaining him for nearly a month, a top U.N. official said late on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, May 5 The world's biggest wind turbine maker, Vestas, posted better than expected first-quarter operating profit on Friday and stuck to its full-year revenue and profit margin guidance.