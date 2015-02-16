BRUSSELS Feb 16 The European Union published a new list of Ukrainians and Russians targeted by sanctions for undermining Ukraine's independence on Monday, including Russian First Deputy Defence Minister Arkady Bakhin.

Also named on the list of 19 people and nine organisations were Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov and Andrei Kartapolov, deputy chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces.

