* Ministers see encouraging signs in eastern Ukraine
* EU wants to give ceasefire a chance
* Divisions over whether to act quickly on renewing
sanctions
By Adrian Croft and Alistair Scrutton
RIGA, March 7 EU foreign ministers showed little
appetite on Saturday for stepping up pressure on Russia over
Ukraine, preferring to give a fragile ceasefire a chance before
deciding whether to apply more sanctions or even to extend
existing ones.
Most ministers at an EU meeting in the Latvian capital
pinned their hopes on the latest Minsk agreement succeeding and
said the EU should only consider tightening sanctions if the
ceasefire was seriously violated, such as by a separatist
offensive on the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
Both Kiev and pro-Russia separatists have accused each other
of violence since last month's peace accord called for heavy
weapons to be withdrawn from the frontline in east Ukraine.
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni saw "encouraging
signals" on the ground in eastern Ukraine.
"At the moment we don't need either new sanctions or
automatic renewals (of sanctions)," he told reporters.
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz agreed.
"There is a glimpse of hope since Minsk ... We should do
everything now to improve the situation and decide later whether
that improvement really happened and we can reduce the
sanctions, or if we have to extend them," he said.
The comments reflect divisions within the 28-nation EU over
sanctions on Russia, the bloc's biggest energy supplier.
While Britain, Poland and the Baltic states take a tough
line, many other EU members, including Italy, Austria and
Cyprus, are sceptical about sanctions. Alexis Tsipras's election
victory in Greece has strengthened the dovish camp.
A key decision that the EU must face soon is whether to
extend economic sanctions against Russia which it adopted for
one year last July. Unanimity is required to extend them.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday that a
debate was going on in the EU, with some countries saying the
bloc should state now that it would extend the economic
sanctions until the end of the year.
"Others say it would be a bit contradictory to say, on the
one hand, Minsk is being applied and on the other hand we are
going to go (extend sanctions) until the end of year," Fabius
told reporters in Riga.
He said a decision on whether to extend existing economic
sanctions on Russia could wait until around July.
"If Minsk develops positively, then it is likely that
nothing new will be done on sanctions," he said. If, on the
other hand, there were serious violations to Minsk, sanctions
remained available, he said.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, an EU hawk on
Russia, said on Friday that extending sanctions to the end of
the year was "the least we can do".
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said on Saturday
existing sanctions would probably be extended until year-end.
"What matters is that ... we maintain unity within the EU,
and above all that we continue to put on pressure so that things
change on the ground," he said.
(Additional reporting by Aija Krutaine, Tom Koerkemeier in
Riga, Julia Fioretti in Brussels; Editing by Alistair Scrutton
and Stephen Powell)