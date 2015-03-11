By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 11 European leaders will ask
their foreign policy chief next week to draw up a plan to
counter Russian "disinformation campaigns" over the conflict in
Ukraine, draft conclusions of an EU summit showed.
EU leaders, meeting on March 19-20, will give the High
Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini three
months -- until their next summit in June -- to work out how to
support media freedom and European values in Russia.
"The European Council stresses the need to challenge
Russia's ongoing disinformation campaigns and invites the High
Representative...to prepare by the June European Council an
action plan on strategic communication in support of media
freedom and EU values," the draft said.
"It welcomes the establishment of a communication team as a
first step in this regard," said the draft, obtained by Reuters.
Russian government-funded TV stations, like RT, broadcasting
in English, Spanish, Arabic, German and French have been
steadily expanding their operations. Many Western broadcasters
cut back their Russian-language services after the Cold War.
SPUTNIK
EU diplomats said the EU would need to find a way to tackle
Russian disinformation within Russia itself, as well as in west
European countries like Germany and in Russia's EU neighbours
with large Russian minorities, like the Baltic states.
Russian domestic television, under strong state control, has
portrayed the pro-Russian insurrection in eastern Ukraine as a
spontaneous reaction to a coup by nationalist Ukrainian forces
in Kiev. The West accuses Moscow of fomenting the fighting,
providing arms and troops - something the Kremlin denies.
Last November, Russia launched a state-of-the-art media
organization with hundreds of journalists abroad intended to
wean the world off what it called aggressive Western propaganda
- dubbing it, with echoes of the Cold War, Sputnik.
RT's London-based correspondent Sara Firth resigned last
July over the station's coverage of the shooting down of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, accusing it of the "most
shockingly obvious misinformation".
Four months earlier RT's Washington-based correspondent Liz
Wahl resigned live on air, blaming the network's "whitewashing"
of Moscow's military intervention in Crimea.
"There has been growing concern with the Russian propaganda
and it is coming to a head now," one EU diplomat said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ralph Boulton)