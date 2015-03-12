* EU countries want to strengthen uneasy ceasefire
* Leaders likely to leave sanctions as they are
* Debate will be over renewing economic sanctions
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 12 European Union leaders are
unlikely to tighten sanctions on Russia when they meet next week
but will haggle over whether they need to act now to prolong
economic sanctions on Russia expiring in July, diplomats said on
Thursday.
With an uneasy ceasefire in place in eastern Ukraine, the 28
EU nations see no pressing case to either impose new sanctions
on Russia, which they accuse of supporting the Ukrainian
separatists, or to relax them.
The EU is instead focusing on how it can help ensure the
Minsk agreement is fully implemented.
The Ukraine debate at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday
will revolve around whether the EU should signal its resolve by
acting now to extend economic sanctions on Russia imposed last
July or wait a few months to see how the ceasefire develops.
Leaders are likely to say they are ready to impose more
measures on Russia if necessary but several EU governments have
said stricter measures would only be taken if the separatists
seriously violate the Minsk agreement such as by attacking the
port city of Mariupol.
Barring negative developments on the ground, "I don't think
there will be a real prospect of new deeper and wider economic
sanctions being agreed next week," one EU diplomat said.
"I think the focus will essentially be around: Do we just do
nothing next week or do we roll over (sanctions) for a further
six months or a year?" he said.
Ukraine is not even on the agenda of EU foreign ministers
who meet in Brussels on Monday.
EU governments will on Friday adopt a decision extending
asset freezes and travel bans on a list of Ukrainian and Russian
people and organisations until September. That is a legal
formality after EU member states agreed to do so in January.
The more delicate decision that will be pushed up to EU
heads of government next week is whether and, if so, when and
for how long to prolong the economic sanctions on Russia's
financial, defence and energy sectors passed last July.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said last Friday that
a decision on whether to extend existing economic sanctions on
Russia could wait until around July. But he said some EU
governments were pressing for a decision now.
Unanimity is required to renew sanctions and, a year after
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, a few EU governments are
already pressing for sanctions to be relaxed, diplomats said.
Despite tough EU rhetoric, member states have always been
divided in their enthusiasm for sanctions, with Poland, Britain
and the Baltics taking a tough line while Italy, Austria and
Cyprus are more dovish.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Jan Strupczewski;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)