BRUSSELS, March 13 The European Union's 28 governments have not reached an agreement on renewing economic sanctions on Russia that expire in July, a senior EU official said on Friday.

EU leaders are due to discuss sanctions on Russia, imposed over the Ukraine conflict, at a summit next week. Some EU member states are pushing for a decision now on extending economic sanctions on Russia due to expire in July.

"What will be the final point we will see in the Council (summit) but I don't think there is unanimity at all for the rollover of sanctions, the sanctions that are due in July," the official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said.

A majority of member states will probably say discussion of whether to renew the economic sanctions should wait until July, he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)