(Adds comments from Slovak prime minister, foreign minister)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 13 European Union leaders are
unlikely to reach agreement at their summit next week to prolong
economic sanctions on Russia that expire in July, a senior EU
official said on Friday.
New sanctions on Russia are also off the table for now
because EU governments want to give a chance to a fragile
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.
But some of the EU's 28 member states had pushed for an
early decision on extending sanctions on Russia's financial,
energy and defence sectors adopted in July last year over
Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in
eastern Ukraine.
While leaders will discuss sanctions at next week's summit,
the senior EU official said a majority would probably want to
hold over discussion of renewing the economic sanctions on
Russia until July.
"I don't think there is unanimity at all for the rollover of
sanctions, the sanctions that are due in July," the official,
briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday that new or
extended EU sanctions against Russia would not help the
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.
"The ceasefire needs to be supported and we will hardly
support it by saying that we will bring some new and further and
further sanctions," Fico said in Prague.
The EU is divided on sanctions and Fico has in the past
called them "meaningless and counterproductive".
Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said the prevailing
view in the EU was that sanctions should remain in place in
their current form for the time being.
"We have not gotten that far that we could talk about
cancelling sanctions," Lajcak told reporters in Slovakia.
EU governments did agree on Friday to prolong sanctions on a
list of Ukrainian and Russian individuals and companies accused
of undermining Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and
independence.
The asset freezes and travel bans on 150 people and 37
organisations were extended for a further six months, until
Sept. 15. Details will be published in the EU's Official Journal
on Saturday.
The decision was a formality after EU foreign ministers
agreed in January to extend the sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)